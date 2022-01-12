Semtech's (SMTC) Latest LoRa Updates to Boost IoT Deployments

Semtech Corporation SMTC recently introduced software updates for LoRa integrated circuits and gateways.

- Zacks

The software upgrade has increased network capacity and enabled robust interference. It has also enabled low power and direct data links from sensors to satellites.

Semtech’s LoRa transceivers including SX1261, SX1262, LoRa Edge platform and the V2.1 gateway reference design will be equipped with the software updates.

The recent software enhancement is in sync with Semtech’s growing efforts toward IoT deployments in densely populated areas.

Expanding Portfolio of Solutions

Apart from the software upgrades, Semtech has brought some advanced solutions in its LoRa portfolio offerings.

The company recently introduced the LoRa Developer Portal in order to help developers quickly develop IoT devices connected with the LoRaWAN standard.

In addition, it has expanded the LoRa Core portfolio by adding a new solution, LoRa CorecellReference Design, for full duplex gateway applications in the U.S. 902-928MHz ISM band. The new product enables LoRaWAN gateways to simultaneously receive and transmit data.

Further, it unveiled the LoRa Core portfolio comprising a new chipset, which offers LoRaWAN connectivity to various vertical industries including asset tracking, building, home, agriculture, metering and factory automation.

Growing Clientele

Due to the robustness of LoRa portfolio solutions, Semtech has signed contracts with a number of companies.

Recently, it announced that LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN standard are being leveraged by Spain-based Arson Metering.

Its LoRa devices and LoRaWAN standard are also being used by Elvexys for delivering real-time data to Oiken’s supervision control room in case of power grid failure.

In addition, the company’s LoRaWAN standard has been integrated into GTI’s new Natural Gas Smart Safety Shutoff System.

SMTC’s solutions are also leveraged by ICT International to make an improvement in urban forest management and carbon accounting.

We believe that these recent collaborations are likely to continue contributing well to Semtech’s top-line growth.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Semtech carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the broader technology sector can consider some better-ranked stocks like Advanced Micro Devices AMD, Mimecast Limited MIME and TaskUs TASK, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Advanced Micro Devices has gained 49.6% over a year. The long-term earnings growth rate for AMD is currently projected at 46.2%.

Mimecast has gained 73.9% over a year. The long-term earnings growth rate for MIME is currently projected at 35%.

TaskUs has gained 52.8% over a year. The long-term earnings growth rate for TASK is currently projected at 32.8%.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Semtech Corporation (SMTC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Mimecast Limited (MIME): Free Stock Analysis Report



TaskUs, Inc. (TASK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.