Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 12th:

CommScope COMM: This premier provider of infrastructure solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

CommScope has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.61, compared with 141.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

USA Truck USAK: This company engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

USA Truck has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.55, compared with 18.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Stewart Information Services STC: This company whose primary business is title insurance carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Stewart Information Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.08, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

