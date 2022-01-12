Azul's (AZUL) December Traffic Declines From 2019 Levels

Azul AZUL reported a 1.9% decline in traffic (on a consolidated basis) for the month of December 2021 from the levels achieved in December 2019 (pre-coronavirus). The decline was mainly due to weakness on the international front. Consolidated load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) dipped 0.6 percentage points (p.p) to 82.9% last month with the capacity decline (1.2%) being less than the reduction in traffic.

Zacks

International traffic in December declined a massive 60.9% from the comparable period’s level in 2019. This highlights the fact that despite vaccinations, air-travel demand on the international front still lags the pre-coronavirus levels significantly. With fewer flights operating internationally, capacity plunged 61.6%. With the extent of capacity decline surpassing the traffic fall, international load factor increased 1.5 p.p to 88.4% in December 2021.

However, the scenario was much brighter on the domestic front with traffic increasing 20.9% from the December 2019 levels. Capacity also expanded by the same percentage. As a result, load factor remained flat at 82.3%. With increased vaccination programs in Brazil, air-travel demand looks impressive as highlighted by the double digit percentage rise in December 2021 from the pre-coronavirus levels.

