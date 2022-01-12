Eni (E) Grabs Five Natural Gas Exploration Licenses in Egypt

Eni SPA E announced that it has been awarded five exploration licenses by Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

After making significant gas discoveries in the past few years, Egypt held its first oil and gas exploration bid in 2021. At the auction, 24 blocks were offered for sale. The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum awarded eight natural gas licenses to multiple energy companies, including Eni, to increase the fuel’s exploration and production in the country.

The licenses are in blocks EGY-MED-E5 and EGY-MED-E6 in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, and the EGY-GOS-13 and EGY-GOS-14 concessions in the Gulf of Suez. The remaining awarded blocks are in the Western Desert. The licenses, in which Eni is the operator at four, cover 8,410 square kilometers.

The licenses are expected to bring more than $250 million, with 33 wells planned to be drilled in major basins across Egypt. The licenses are located in prolific basins, with proven petroleum systems able to generate liquid and gaseous hydrocarbons.

Eni has been contributing to Egypt’s growth since 1954.The company is the country's main producer, with a current equity production of 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Notably, the bid results fit Eni’s strategy to explore and produce natural gas to serve the domestic market and contribute to LNG export.

The licenses will help Egypt meet its energy sector targets as the country aims to increase the share of natural gas in its energy mix and ensure self-sufficiency in gas.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Rome, Italy, Eni is one of the leading integrated energy players in the world.

Shares of Eni have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 29.3% compared with the industry’s 18.4% growth.

