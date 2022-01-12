SentinelOne (S) Unveils New Integration for ServiceNow

SentinelOne S announced the integration of the SentinelOne App directly into the ServiceNow’s NOW Security Incident Response (SIR) offering.

The integration of the app into ServiceNow unites security and IT teams to provide a more efficient, coordinated and comprehensive incident response across endpoint and cloud environments.

With SentinelOne being directly integrated into ServiceNow, the customers of both the companies will be able to use the latter’s platform to prioritise threats.

Focus on Expanding Partner Base Aids Prospects

The latest move will help SentinelOne gain a strong momentum among customers, globally, since the rising cyberattacks are a constant reminder to upgrade security infrastructures.

An expanding partner base has also been a credible growth driver for this cybersecurity solutions provider for a while now.

Recently, SentinelOne announced a new zero trust integration for Microsoft’s MSFT Azure Active Directory (AD).

The new solution, which combined endpoint security and identity capabilities, enabled organizations using SentinelOne to automatically alert Microsoft’s Azure AD when an endpoint is at risk. The risk alert will trigger conditional access policies to protect corporate resources, allowing organizations to enable and enforce zero trust policies.

The Singularity App for Microsoft’s Azure AD is presently available on the Singularity Marketplace.

In addition, SentinelOne had also announced new Network Detection and Response (NDR) integrations with Vectra AI, Fidelis Cybersecurity and Arista Networks, further expanding its partner ecosystem.

Around the same time, SentinelOne unveiled new integrations with Cloudflare NET.

SentinelOne’s AI-powered endpoint solutions when combined with Cloudflare’s edge capabilities, will allow customers to make informed decisions and easily enforce Zero Trust policies.

The new integration for Cloudflare is available via the SentinelOne Singularity marketplace.

Partnerships with the likes of Red Canary, Blackpanda and Kroll are helping the company win customers regularly.

Recently, SentinelOne announced a partnership with Kroll, a provider of services and digital products related to governance, risk and transparency.

Per the agreement, SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform and Active EDR will be powering Kroll’s Responder MDR service to accelerate investigations and response to advanced cyber and ransomware attacks.

In 2021, SentinelOne also entered into a strategic partnership with the Asian digital forensics and incident response firm Blackpanda and Pandamatic Underwriting, an Asia-focused cyber insurance cover holder.

The partnership provides customers with a single source cyber resilience solution, which protects from advanced threats.

Fueled by increasing demand for managed detection and response, SentinelOne entered into a partnership with Red Canary, the leading operations security solutions provider.

The partnership enables customers to easily integrate SentinelOne’s autonomous cybersecurity with Red Canary’s managed detection and response solutions.

The partnerships are anticipated to help the company develop solutions to accelerate investigations and respond to advanced cyber threats and ransomware attacks.

Currently, SentinelOne has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The company’s shares have declined 0.2% compared with the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry’s plunge of 10.4% and the Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 0.3% in the past six-month period.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SenitnelOne's fiscal 2022 earnings have been unchanged at a loss of 79 cents per share over the past 30 days

