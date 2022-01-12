These Are The Ten Best Performing Cryptocurrencies In December 2021

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, ended December down 19%. This was Bitcoin’s biggest monthly loss since May and its worst December since 2013. Not only Bitcoin, but several other cryptocurrencies also witnessed a sharp drop last month, and many see the emergence of the COVID-19 Omicron variant as partly responsible for this. However, not all cryptocurrencies fared badly last month. There were many cryptocurrencies that earned attractive returns for investors. Let’s take a look at the ten best performing cryptocurrencies in December 2021.

Ten Best Performing Cryptocurrencies In December 2021

We have taken the December return data from coinmarketcap.com to come up with the ten best performing cryptocurrencies in December 2021. Following were the ten best performing cryptocurrencies in December 2021:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO:>11%)

Launched in May 2019, it is a utility token that is used across the iFinex ecosystem. It basically allows Bitfinex users to save some trading fees. The savings depend on how much LEO a user holds. LEO has a market cap of more than $3.5 billion and is down over 2% YTD. It has an all-time high of $3.92 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.8036 (December 2019).

Celsius (CEL:>11%)

Launched in June 2018, it is an all-in-one banking and financial services platform for the crypto users. CEL, which is Celsius’ native token, is used for several purposes, including boosting user payouts. CEL has a market cap of more than $743 million and is down over 26% YTD. It has an all-time high of $8.02 (June 2021) and an all-time low of $0.02235 (October 2020).

Cosmos (ATOM:>12%)

Cosmos describes itself as a project to fix some of the “hardest problems” facing the blockchain industry. Also, it aims to make blockchain technology less complex for developers. Cosmos’ native token helps to keep the project’s flagship blockchain (Cosmos Hub) secure, as well as facilitate the network’s governance. ATOM has a market cap of more than $7.8 billion and is down over 3% YTD. It has an all-time high of $44.70 (September 2021) and an all-time low of $1.13 (March 2020).

OKB (OKB:>13%)

Launched in 2017, this cryptocurrency was released by Maltese crypto exchange, OKEx, and the OK Blockchain Foundation. OKB is the utility token of OKEx and allows users to access the crypto exchange's special feature. OKB has a market cap of more than $1.4 billion and is down over 18% YTD.

Gnosis (GNO:>23%)

Started in 2015, it is a decentralized prediction market that is built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis uses a dual token structure: OWL and GNO. GNO are ERC-20 tokens, while users can earn OWL tokens by staking GNO. GNO has a market cap of more than $753 million and is down over 23% YTD. It has an all-time high of $1,088.87 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $7.05 (March 2020).

SushiSwap (SUSHI:>25%)

Launched in September 2020, it aims to diversify the AMM (automated market maker) market, as well as add unique features on Uniswap. SushiSwap’s native token, SUSHI, helps to reward users with portions of the fees that the platform charges for transactions occurring in its liquidity pools. SUSHI has a market cap of more than $842 million and is down over 27% YTD. It has an all-time high of $23.38 (March 2021) and an all-time low of $0.4737 (November 2020).

Polygon (MATIC:>27%)

Launched in October 2017, it is an easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Polygon’s native token, MATIC, is used for payment services on Polygon, as well as a settlement currency between users who operate within the Polygon ecosystem. Polygon has a market cap of more than $14 billion and is down over 20% YTD. It has an all-time high of $2.92 (December 2021) and an all-time low of $0.003012 (May 2019).

Oasis Network (ROSE:>30%)

It is a layer 1 blockchain that focuses on privacy. Oasis Network gives priority to data privacy and user confidentiality, and aims to power private, scalable DeFi, as well as make it available to the mass market. ROSE has a market cap of more than $1.1 billion and is down over 27% YTD. It has an all-time high of $0.4997 (January 2022) and an all-time low of $0.03205 (November 2020).

Terra (LUNA:>46%)

Officially launched in April 2019, it is a blockchain protocol that powers price-stable global payments systems, using fiat-pegged stablecoins. Terra’s native token LUNA helps to stabilize the price of the protocol's stablecoins. LUNA has a market cap of more than $24 billion and is down over 25% YTD. It has an all-time high of $103.33 (December 2021) and an all-time low of $0.1201 (March 2020).

NEAR Protocol (NEAR:>78%)

It is a community-run cloud computing platform that helps to remove some of the limitations blocking the development of blockchain. This platform makes use of the Nightshade technology to improve transaction throughput massively. NEAR has a market cap of more than $8.6 billion and is down over 6% YTD. It has an all-time high of $17.60 (January 2022) and an all-time low of $0.526 (November 2020).