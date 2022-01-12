Growing Opportunities For Bioavailability In The Clean Beauty Industry

An eco-conscious shift within the beauty and personal care industry has left millions of consumers looking beyond mainstream cosmetic products. To some capacity, organic cosmetics created a cause-based consumerism cycle, changing the pace at which bioavailability has become more accessible in different parts of the world.

Some recent statistics indicate that cosmetics accounted for around 15% of the total beauty and personal care industry in 2020. This accumulated more than $72 billion in one year alone.

Consumer-based purchasing has gradually shifted away from commercial and dominant brands. Looking for eco-conscious alternatives, a route which Farrant and Fierce Nature are currently pursuing.

But in a growing market, yet to break free from the clutches of luxurious niche brands, how will new opportunities, led by innovative entrepreneurs create better bioavailability?

Creating Bioavailability

Although the market may present an optimistic outlook, the challenge is still how to make bioavailability more accessible.

While not many nations around the world may regard cosmetics and personal care products as a necessity, but rather a luxury, the challenge is to not only offer better and greener solutions but also educate and help consumers better understand the purpose thereof.

The international perspective regarding natural cosmetics has been expanding, and we see an assortment of entrepreneurs making waves.

Fierce Nature, an organic and ancestral cosmetic line, found by Catherine Farrant is a small contender among big players.

Startups and small businesses such as Fierce Nature, present themselves as a new path towards better understanding ancestral cosmetics, having to make use of natural and organic ingredients.

Founder of the small company has shared how bioavailability can greatly impact the market.

“We should allow young entrepreneurs to take part in the growing change. Establishing a name for yourself in a competitive market isn’t an easy task, but having the ability to make a difference is what builds awareness.”

But it’s not just people such as Farrant who have dedicated decades of research and innovation to reach new frontiers in the cosmetics industry. Consumers should unknowingly be viewed as a way forward. Allowing entrepreneurs to think of new ways to interact and educate with consumers globally, instead of regionally.

There should be more awareness created around how major corporations have dumped chemicals and cheap solutions on the market, seducing it to think and believe it’s perfectly normal.

Scope of the Industry

While major brands have yet looked towards establishing the so-called “green product line” and with some having marginal impact, smaller startups are now taking charge to make a difference.

Reports from the Global Natural and Organic Market analysis indicate that 2019 saw a market size of around $21449 million, with estimates for 2025 reaching more than $37280 million. Factors that have strongly contributed towards the rapid expansion of the market come from consumers overlooking Western beauty standards, exploring new horizons outside of normative markets.

What we can draw from this research, and other market analysis is the gradual shift occurring within the cosmetic industry. No longer are we enormed by standard-practices, constructing more forward-thinking, authentic and eco-conscious awareness.

Growing Opportunities in the Market

Market competition is mainly run and orchestrated by a few leading, and somewhat influential cosmetic brands.

But to what extent have these brands been contributing to social and environmental growth? The rapid need to better understand climate change, deforestation, and decarbonization has filtered into every industry. While some skeptics claim it’s too late, others have endured a rough path to ensure change can still happen.

Entrepreneurs are building greener relationships with consumers around the world. But it’s not just for the consumers' sake, but also for new contenders and entrepreneurs willing to step onto the market.

Some entrepreneurs are creating products and services that allow consumers and nature to live in parallel with each other. Using non-animal derived ingredients, doing away with harmful chemicals, and looking for alternative methods to fabricate and distribute goods and services.

Eliminating environmentally threatening factors, and looking for modern alternatives is no easy task, as we’ve seen with various other companies and brands.

Finding a Parallel

The need to do better has been a major opportunity missed by many.

We can’t overlook eco-efforts pushed by governments and major corporations. But for years we’ve been sold lies about their green initiatives, and the scale of their impact on the environment.

It’s become clear that doing better has been left to smaller, and more innovative thinkers. Pushing for more education, and understanding around how we can still make use of natural ingredients and organic elements in our everyday lives, without it being harmful towards our personal care, and nature.

The Takeaway

Taking care of our bodies physically and mentally has become a demanding undertaking in the digitized and modern world, as we’re constantly on the prowl for better, smarter, and more convenience.

But have we missed the point while pursuing our digital dream? Or are we reaching a point of no return? It’s hard-hitting questions such as these that have been left unanswered.

Entrepreneurs are now looking for better meaning, and balance, creating and modifying normative standards, building new ways for consumers to be connected with their health and that of their environment.