Beazer Homes (BZH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Beazer Homes (BZH) closed at $21.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.93% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had lost 0.97% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Construction sector's loss of 4.45% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Beazer Homes as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Beazer Homes to post earnings of $0.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 57.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $452.7 million, up 5.64% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.01 per share and revenue of $2.43 billion, which would represent changes of +23.7% and +13.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Beazer Homes. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Beazer Homes is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Beazer Homes has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.3 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.7.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

