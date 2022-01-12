Viatris (VTRS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Viatris (VTRS) closed the most recent trading day at $15.17, moving -0.98% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the generic drugmaker had gained 19.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.12%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Viatris as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Viatris to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.77%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.31 billion, up 19.03% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Viatris. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Viatris is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Viatris's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.21, so we one might conclude that Viatris is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

