Franchise Foundation to Launch Diversity Seminar

June 11, 2001 1 min read

Washington, DC--Attracting the best talent and creating an inclusive work environment are critical to the long-term success of franchised businesses in an increasingly diverse marketplace, and both are the focus of a new training program offered by the International Franchise Association Educational Foundation and sponsored by the Coca-Cola Corp.

The seminar, "Diversity Today, Inclusive Organizations Tomorrow," will be offered in three cities on three separate dates and will discuss how diversity affects the workplace as well as the marketplace, explore opportunities and obstacles, and provide techniques for creating a more inclusive work environment. Franchise professionals in the Dallas area can participate on June 14, those in the Chicago area can attend on September 13, and individuals in the Minneapolis area can join the seminar on October 18.

Attendees will be charged $250 and are eligible to earn credits toward the Certified Franchise Executive designation, a professional designation developed by the Educational Foundation as a way to meet marketplace demands for motivated, experienced franchise professionals. -IFA Educational Foundation