My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Starting A Magazine

Publish without perishing: Think niche markets.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read

Q: I'd like to start a niche magazine. How do I do it?

A: This has to be one of the most frequent questions I receive. There are so many issues to discuss here, so let me just give you an overview of the industry.

Publishing a magazine is an extremely expensive undertaking. Many factors have combined to make this year particularly tough. Most magazines today make money not from readers (who pay to subscribe), but from advertisers who pay to reach those readers. It's a tough ad environment this year for most general-interest mags.

You're on the right track in thinking of a niche publication. These have a better chance to break through a very crowded marketplace. First, assess the existing marketplace. There are tons of motorcycle magazines-you say they don't cover some specific aspects of motorcycling. Are you sure people care about these particular issues? If they do, why aren't the mainstream motorcycle magazines covering them? Are there enough readers out there to support a magazine?

Other important magazine industry questions you need to be aware of are:

Where will your readers come from?
How will you reach them?
Who are your potential advertisers?
Are they seeking an additional venue in which to advertise?
How big a staff will you need? What can you outsource (freelance)?
What will the entire venture cost you? (Don't forget to consider the prices of paper, printing and postage--which are steadily rising for magazine publishers.)
Who will distribute your magazine? There are separate companies that send magazines to bookstores, supermarkets and other outlets (for a hefty share of the cover price.)
Resource Guide
Get your magazine off the ground with these resources:
Launch Your Own Magazine by Samir A. Husni
Starting and Running a Successful Newsletter or Magazine, 2nd Ed. by Cheryl Woodard
MagazineLaunch.com

Having said all this, I don't want to discourage you completely. I personally find this industry exciting and extremely satisfying. Small magazines can and do break through. It just takes lots of persistence, effort and money.

When it comes to business format, I don't think it really matters. Choose the format (with the help of an accountant or lawyer) that makes the most sense. At Entrepreneur, we are a subchapter S, though we used to be a C Corp.

Legally, there are lots of issues. You need to protect yourself from possible libel charges. And the advertising side of the business is rife with contracts and obligations.

There's help out there. Folio, the magazine for magazines, holds annual trade shows in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York City and also publishes books on magazine publishing. Also contact the Magazine Publishers of America, which offers seminars, books, newsletters and more.

Rieva Lesonsky is a small-business expert and a senior vice president and editorial director at Entrepreneur Media Inc.

The opinions expressed in this column are those of the author, not of Entrepreneur.com. All answers are intended to be general in nature, without regard to specific geographical areas or circumstances, and should only be relied upon after consulting an appropriate expert, such as an attorney or accountant.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Get Banks to Say Yes to Your Small Business Loan

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset

Starting a Business

How Startups Can Get in and Stay Competitive in Scaling Industries