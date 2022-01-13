Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th:

- Zacks

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF: This provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Fidelity National Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.37, compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Berry GlobalGroup, Inc. BERY: This manufacturer of value-added plastic consumer packaging and engineered materials has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18% over the last 60 days.

Berry Global has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.84, compared with 17.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

MRC Global Inc. MRC: This distributor of pipes, valves, and fittings and related products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.7% over the last 60 days.

MRC Global has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.55, compared with 24.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

