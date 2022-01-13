Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 13th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th

- Zacks

AutoNation, Inc. AN: This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.27 compared with 0.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Greif, Inc. GEF: This provider of industrial packaging products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Greif has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 1.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR: This provider of vehicle rental services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.7% over the last 60 days.

Avis Budget has a PEG ratio of 0.47, compared with 6.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR): Free Stock Analysis Report



AutoNation, Inc. (AN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Greif, Inc. (GEF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research