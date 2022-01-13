Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 13th

AN, GEF, and CAR made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on January 13, 2022.

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th

AutoNation, Inc. AN: This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.27 compared with 0.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Greif, Inc. GEF: This provider of industrial packaging products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Greif has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 1.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR: This provider of vehicle rental services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.7% over the last 60 days.

Avis Budget has a PEG ratio of 0.47, compared with 6.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



