Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 13th

BKE, APTS, and FNF made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on December 13, 2022.

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th:

The Buckle, Inc. BKE: This provider of investment management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.68%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.45%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. APTS: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.03%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.46%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF: This provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.18%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.27%.

