Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th:

- Zacks

The Buckle, Inc. BKE: This provider of investment management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.68%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.45%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. APTS: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.03%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.46%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF: This provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.18%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.27%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Buckle, Inc. The (BKE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research