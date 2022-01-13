Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) closed the most recent trading day at $34.15, moving -1.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.42% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas exploration and production company had gained 21.84% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Occidental Petroleum will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 24, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post earnings of $1.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 239.74%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.16 billion, up 113.84% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Occidental Petroleum. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.58% lower. Occidental Petroleum is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Occidental Petroleum is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.44, so we one might conclude that Occidental Petroleum is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, OXY's PEG ratio is currently 0.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. OXY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

