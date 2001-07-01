Growth Strategies

My Bad!

You've just accidentally burned your office down: coverage for when it's not the landlord's problem.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

It's a scary scenario you probably haven't thought much about: As a tenant in a commercial building, you or one of your employees does something that either damages your landlord's property or causes injury to someone, and you're found liable. Who has to pay? You do, unless you own tenant's legal liability insurance, which would pick up the expense for you.

Although some smaller landlords may overlook it, chances are, your lease requires you to have this coverage, says Gary D. Brooks, managing director for Grubb & Ellis/Beffort Brooks Hogan, a commercial real estate firm in Oklahoma City. "Typically, what we see is a $1 million policy," he says, adding that the landlord could require more or less, or you might opt to have greater coverage than the lease requires if your business is in a higher-risk category. Restaurants, for example, have to concern themselves about everything from fires to food poisoning. Also, any tenant who has a lot of human traffic entering his or her commercial space, like a doctor maybe, would be a candidate for a higher premium. Although premiums vary based on circumstances, expect to pay $250 to $500 per year for $1 million in coverage.

Requiring tenant's legal liability is one way landlords protect their investments, but it's not uncommon for tenants to overlook this clause. "Most people take their leases to their attorneys before they sign," Brooks says. "It's a good idea to also take the lease to your commercial insurance agent and find out exactly what type of coverage is required, what additional protection is advisable, and how much it will cost."

Jacquelyn Lynn is a freelance business writer in Orlando, Florida.

Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

How Wahlburgers Finds Success Through Feedback

Growth Strategies

Why Fitness Franchise F45 Embraces (and Executes) New Ideas

Growth Strategies

What I Learned From Building a Unicorn: Be Challenged, Not Stressed.