Triton International (TRTN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Triton International (TRTN) closed at $65.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.78% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping container leasing company had gained 18.61% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 0.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Triton International as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Triton International to post earnings of $2.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 51.18%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $413.72 million, up 22.66% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Triton International should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Triton International is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Triton International currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.12. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.36, so we one might conclude that Triton International is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that TRTN has a PEG ratio of 0.71 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.09 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

