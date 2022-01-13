Sunrun (RUN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Sunrun (RUN) closed the most recent trading day at $32.76, moving -1.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar energy products distributor had lost 7.66% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sunrun as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Sunrun to post earnings of $0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 266.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $398.99 million, up 24.52% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.81% lower. Sunrun is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

