5 Great Reasons to Buy Ford Stock

I’ve long been very bullish on Ford (NYSE: F ) stock.

Way back in June 2020, I wrote that it was a good time to buy Ford stock. “In the coming months, Ford should also benefit from its scheduled launch of new versions of popular vehicles,” I predicted.

That was a good call, as, largely propelled by its release of very popular new vehicles and positive macro trends, Ford’s shares have soared about 250% since that article was published.

But I believe that the shares, for five main reasons that I’ll describe below, can still advance much further over the longer term. Among these five points are the hot sales of Ford’s electric vehicles, the company’s strong third-quarter results, and the still-low valuation of F stock.

Here’s more information about the five key reasons to buy Ford’s shares.

1. The Growth of EV and Connected-Car Revolutions

Given the very strong orders/orders for Ford’s electric F-150 Lightning and its Mustang Mach-E EV, the automaker has conclusively demonstrated that there is a great deal of demand for its EVs.

Consequently, as more EV infrastructure is built and EV tax credits are lifted in the U.S. and other countries, and as Ford releases many more EV models, the company’s top line should jump. Meanwhile, its increased EV production should cause its per-vehicle costs to drop, lifting its bottom line.

Also likely to raise Ford’s financial results in the longer term are the rapidly increasing subscription revenue that automakers are likely to obtain from the owners of connected vehicles and EVs.

2. Strong Financials and Outlook

On Oct. 27, Ford reported “sharply higher” gains from the second quarter to the third quarter in revenue, net income, adjusted earnings before interest and taxes, cash flow from operations and adjusted free cash flow.

The company’s Q3 earnings per share came in at 45 cents, beating analysts’ average outlook by 24 cents. Revenue was $33.2 billion, surpassing the mean estimate by $440 million.

Impressively, all 19 analysts covering F stock raised their estimates for the company in the last 90 days. And analysts, on average, now predict that the firm’s EPS jumped to 41 cents last quarter, while its revenue climbed to nearly $36 billion.

For 2022, the mean estimate calls for Ford’s EPS to rise to $2.01, versus $1.91 during 2021. Sales are projected to jump from $126.9 billion to $145.7 billion.

3. Multiple Macro Trends Should Benefit Ford

In addition to the positive macro trends for EVs that I mentioned earlier, Ford should get a lift from the continued strength of U.S. consumers, spurred by the strong labor market. Also poised to benefit the automaker are the likely, continued easing of the chip shortage and reduced bottlenecks for the supply chains in general.

The continued move of many millennials from cities to suburbia, propelled by more stringent coronavirus rules and higher crime, rents, and taxes in urban areas, will also continue to be positive for Ford.

Although rising interest rates may hinder Ford’s sales, rates remain relatively low from a historical perspective and are likely to remain so for a long time. Given that outlook and Ford’s positive catalysts, the rate increases will probably have only a limited impact on Ford’s sales.

4. Ford’s Autonomous Vehicle Business

On Sept. 15, Ford, its autonomous-vehicle subsidiary Argo, and Walmart (NYSE: WMT ), announced that they would launch an autonomous vehicle delivery service in parts of Miami, Washington, D.C. and Austin, Texas.

I think the move indicates that Ford will, in the not-too-distant future, greatly expand its AV delivery services to many tens of millions of consumers. When that happens, the AV business should start to move the needle for Ford’s financial results and for F stock.

5. The Valuation of F Stock Remains Low

Ford’s price-sales ratio is a tiny 0.27, and its forward price-earnings ratio is about 11.5. Contrast that with Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ), whose price-sales ratio is 24 and whose price-earnings ratio is around 350, and you’ll understand how low the valuation of Ford’s shares still is.

The Bottom Line

Given Ford’s multiple, strong, positive catalysts and the low valuation of its shares, F stock remains a great pick for long-term investors.

