The Yasmin secret to fitness

What is Instagram? From popping this question to having over one million followers on Instagram and more than 46,300 subscribers on YouTube, Yasmin Karachiwala has come a long way. She is a brand in herself. “Content creation was never my plan. Years back, I was introduced to online platforms by one of my friends, who suggested that I should leverage these mediums. I started with a facebook page and with a few videos on Instagram. Now, to be precise, in the last one year, I have actually understood the essence of content creation and plan it on a monthly basis,” said Yasmin Karachiwala, celebrity fitness trainer of Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, among other celebrities.

There was never much thought given to the channel, It has always been a trial and error. “Along the way I realized that people really connect with the videos. From sharing crazy exercise routines of celebrities to showing off my favorite workout, the journey has been great. Now, it has become more of a responsibility as through my channel I try to cater to the needs of people who cannot reach out to me directly,” she said.

“COVID-19 has made me realize my connection with people. At the beginning of the pandemic, I started doing Instagram lives for the first time. That being such a huge platform, garnered a lot of attention from people and I got an overwhelming response. Then I shifted my attention to the matter of content. I started a window for each exercise for beginners. It clicked with the masses instantly,” she added.

She believes she is in the service industry where her utmost priority is to reach out to people and help them. “Understanding the audience, giving back to the masses, being of service to people are the key elements of good content for me. The more I help people, the happier I feel,” said the celebrity fitness trainer.

In today's world, it is imperative to be real, especially about the content that one creates. “Mostly, people like to put out rosy content, it is okay to do that. However, not at the cost of sabotaging the truth. For instance, If I don't eat muesli of a particular brand, I will never endorse it. For me this is being real,” she said.

She is a fan of millennial content creation. “There are people who make fantastic content. I feel I am not the right person to give advice to them, however, I would reiterate that the content should be real and something that would click with the audience.”

Talking about trolls, she said, “When you are confident about your content, these criticisms do not matter. We have to oversee them. I feel that sometimes people are so unhappy that trolling becomes a way for them to vent out frustration and distress.”

She is very choosy about her brand collaborations. “Everybarand that I have collaborated with is special, as I create content keeping my audience in mind. I only collaborate with brands where there is no conflict of interest. Most of the time, I get a lot of creative freedom. I feel fortunate to have collaborated with big names that are flexible about content creation.”

Looking ahead, she said she has a lot of plans for 2022, “Just wait and watch!”