These Were The Ten Worst Performing Cryptocurrencies In December 2021

2021 was on track to be another exceptional year for cryptocurrencies, but December proved a bit different. Many major cryptocurrencies witnessed a significant drop last month, including Bitcoin. The biggest cryptocurrency by market value dropped 19% last month, its largest drop since May and its worst December since 2013. Experts say that the rise of Omicron cases is partly responsible for this drop. Let’s take a look at the ten worst performing cryptocurrencies in December 2021.

We have taken the prices and return data from coinmarketcap.com to rank the ten worst performing cryptocurrencies in December 2021. Following are the ten worst performing cryptocurrencies in December 2021:

Chiliz (CHZ, 34.65%)

Chiliz is a digital currency for sports and entertainment. Its native token, CHZ, works as the platform’s internal currency, as well as to buy fan tokens. Members can use the fan token to vote on the Socios platform, which is a blockchain-based sports entertainment platform. CHZ is down over 10% YTD and has a market cap of more than $1.56 billion. It is currently trading around $0.2574. This crypto has an all-time high of $0.8915 (March 2021) and an all-time low of $0.004001 (September 2019).

Zcash (ZEC, 35.33%)

First released in October 2016, this decentralized crypto focuses on privacy and anonymity. Zcash uses nodes on the network to validate transactions without sharing any confidential information about the transactions. ZEC is down over 5% YTD and has a market cap of more than $1.91 billion. It is currently trading around $139.38. This crypto has an all-time high of $5,941.80 (October 2016) and an all-time low of $18.94 (March 2020).

Theta Fuel (TFUEL, 36.22%)

Founded in 2017, it is one of the two native tokens on the Theta blockchain. The other one being Theta Token (THETA), is the governance token of the Theta blockchain. TFUEL is used to power all operations on the Theta blockchain. TFUEL is down over 14% YTD and has a market cap of more than $900 million. It is currently trading around $0.1685. This crypto has an all-time high of $0.6807 (June 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0008897 (March 2020).

Filecoin (FIL, 36.34%)

First described back in 2014, it is a decentralized storage system that wants to be a store of most important information. Filecoin’s native currency, FIL, is used to make transactions on the platform. FIL is down over 19% YTD and has a market cap of more than $4.27 billion. It is currently trading around $28.82. This crypto has an all-time high of $237.24 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $1.83 (August 2019).

1inch Network (1INCH, 36.49%)

1inch Network aims to bring together decentralized protocols for efficient operations in the DeFi space. Its native token, 1INCH, is used to vote on protocol parameters under the DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) model. 1INCH is down over 6% YTD and has a market cap of more than $1.04 billion. It is currently trading around $2.36. This crypto has an all-time high of $7.87 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.7612 (December 2020).

THORChain (RUNE, 37.09%)

Launched in January 2021, it is a decentralized liquidity protocol that facilitates the exchange of cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks, without losing full custody of the assets in the process. RUNE is down over 14% YTD and has a market cap of more than $2.08 billion. It is currently trading around $6.26. This crypto has an all-time high of $21.26 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.007939 (September 2019).

Elrond (EGLD, 38.34%)

First announced in August 2019, it is a blockchain protocol that aims to offer super quick transaction speeds by using sharding. Its native token, EGLD, helps in paying network fees, staking and rewarding validators. EGLD is down over 19% YTD and has a market cap of more than $3.94 billion. It is currently trading around $195.75. This crypto has an all-time high of $542.58 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $6.54 (October 2020).

Holo (HOT, 38.74%)

Holo is a peer-to-peer distributed platform for hosting Dapps that are developed using Holochain. It is basically a framework for developing DApps that doesn’t require blockchain technology. HOT is down almost 17% YTD and has a market cap of more than $1.07 billion. It is currently trading around $0.00618. This crypto has an all-time high of $0.03157 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0002189 (March 2020).

Internet Computer (ICP, 39.55%)

Founded in October 2016, it is the first blockchain to run at web speed with unbounded capacity. This platform provides a revolutionary new way to develop tokenized internet services, decentralized financial systems and more. ICP is up over 24% YTD and has a market cap of more than $6.3 billion. It is currently trading around $31.82. This crypto has an all-time high of $750.73 (May 2021).

Qtum (QTUM, -45.6%)

Announced in March 2016, this smart contract open-source blockchain platform aims to bring strengths of Bitcoin and Ethereum in one chain. QTUM recently added support for DeFi applications. QTUM has a market cap of more than $773 million and is currently trading around $7.81. This crypto has an all-time high of $106.88 (January 2018) and an all-time low of $0.77 (March 2020).