Ciena (CIEN) Optical Solutions Leveraged by India-Based Vi

Ciena Corporation’s CIEN coherent optical solutions are being used by India-based —Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL or Vi) as the telecom operator overhauls its network backbone scalability in the country.

Vi is one of the country’s largest telecom operators formed by the collaboration between Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group. The company provides data and voice services across 2G, 3G and 4G spectrum. Vi also boasts a 5G ready network in the country. Vi’s latest 300G/400G backbone network is aimed at enhancing scalability and performance while lowering costs.

Vi is using Ciena’s 6500 packet-optical platform that runs on WaveLogic 5 Extreme solution for high speed 300G/400G services, which can be upgraded to 800G, added Ciena. Using Ciena’s fifth-generation coherent optical solutions, Vi will be able to implement an advanced network to support upcoming technologies like cloud, Internet of Things and 5G.

Opportunities in the Telecom Space Bode Well

Ciena is a leading provider of optical networking equipment, software and services globally. The company is benefiting from increased network traffic, demand for bandwidth and the adoption of cloud architecture. Ciena’s focus on aiding carriers’ transition to next-generation networks places it in one of the fastest-growing segments of the telecom space.

Recently, Ciena partnered with Gulf Bridge International to boost the latter’s Smart Network capacity and performance on the back of its WaveLogic 5 Extreme-powered GeoMesh Extreme solution. This will improve the capacity of GBI’s Smart Network by 10 Tb/s across its regional and global network.

Prior to that, Telecom Egypt leveraged Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optical technology. The deployment enhanced the network capacity of Telecom Egypt’s mesh network and the Mediterranean segment of Telecom Egypt’s Middle East North Africa submarine cable system. The GeoMesh Extreme submarine network solution enabled the company to minimize operational overheads and maximize savings in power, footprint and latency, added Ciena.

In the last reported quarter, Ciena’s revenues jumped 25.7% year over year to a record $1.042 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.031 billion. Ciena secured a dozen new contracts in the reported quarter, including significant multi-year deals with two of the largest U.S. Tier 1 service providers.

