Growing Opportunities For Bioavailability In The Clean Beauty Industry

An eco-conscious shift within the beauty and personal care industry has left millions of consumers looking beyond mainstream cosmetic products but to all natural and sustainable alternatives. The growth in the organic cosmetics industry has created a cause-based consumerism cycle, with more people demanding these products and increasing the accessibility of them in different parts of the world.

Recent statistics indicate that cosmetics account for around 15% of the total beauty and personal care industry in 2020, accumulating more than $72 billion in one year alone.

The international perspective regarding natural cosmetics has been expanding, which led South African-born and UK-based entrepreneur, Catherine Farrant to establish Fierce Nature, an organic and ancestral cosmetic skincare line.

Consumer-based purchasing has gradually shifted away from commercial and dominant brands. Looking for eco-conscious alternatives, a route which Farrant and Fierce Nature are currently pursuing.

Bioavailability means the proportion of a substance which enters the circulation when introduced into the body and thus it’s efficiency to have an active effect once absorbed. Fierce Nature’s range uses Pure Organic Grass Fed Tallow as its base. Tallow, which in Latin translates to sebum, the name also given to our skin’s natural secretions is one of the most bioavailable emollients for our skin. In this way it absorbs into and nourishes our cells rather than other petroleum or chemically bound products which often sit on top of the skin rather than ‘feed’ it.

But in a growing market, yet to break free from the clutches of luxurious niche brands, how will new opportunities, led by innovative entrepreneurs create more access to more planet and people friendly bioavailable products?

Scope Of The Industry

While major brands have yet looked towards establishing the so-called “green product line” and with some having marginal impact, smaller start-ups are now taking charge to make a difference.

Reports from the Global Natural and Organic Market analysis indicate that 2019 saw a market size of around $21449 million, with estimates for 2025 reaching more than $37280 million. Factors that have strongly contributed towards the rapid expansion of the market come from consumers overlooking Western beauty standards, exploring new horizons outside of normative markets and the growing general demand for transparency with beauty products from testing to ingredients.

For Farrant, this has become case and point, as she shared how growing up in South Africa with mainstream brands left her feeling there could be more to the industry than what is available on the market.

What we can draw from the story of Farrant and the gradual shift occurring within the cosmetic industry, we have a better picture of how global consumers are looking for more natural, authentic, and eco-conscious products.

Making Bioavailability Mainstream

But although the market may present an optimistic outlook, the challenge is still how to make bioavailability more accessible.

While not many nations around the world may regard cosmetics and personal care products as a necessity, but rather a luxury, the challenge is to not only offer better and greener solutions but also educate and help consumers better understand the purpose thereof.

With Fierce Nature, the start has been slow, but overall support has been itching upwards in recent months. A small contender, among big players. Startups and small businesses such as Fierce Nature, present themselves as a new path towards better understanding ancestral cosmetics, making use of natural and organic ingredients and crafting products from the land not a lab.

Farrant displays this in her line of work. After decades of research and innovation, she’s reached a pinnacle where she’s able to share with her customers, and other consumers abroad how harsh chemicals have been dumped on society, and we’ve been seduced to think and believe it’s perfectly normal.

“I have come to realize the promises made to us by beauty products are all a lie. We are using harsh chemicals disguised in seductive packaging, accompanied by endless promises to change our lives.”

Farrant and some other entrepreneurs are building greener relationships with consumers around the world. But it’s not just for the consumers' sake, but also for new contenders and entrepreneurs willing to step onto the market.

Growing Opportunities in the Market

Market competition is mainly run and orchestrated by a few leading, and somewhat influential cosmetic brands.

But to what extent have these brands been contributing to social and environmental growth? The rapid need to better understand climate change, deforestation, and decarbonization has filtered into every industry. While some skeptics claim it’s too late, others have endured a rough path to ensure change can still happen.

Some entrepreneurs are creating products and services that allow consumers and nature to live in parallel with each other. Using non-animal derived ingredients, doing away with harmful chemicals, and looking for alternative methods to fabricate and distribute goods and services.

“We should allow young entrepreneurs to take part in the growing change. Establishing a name for yourself in a competitive market isn’t an easy task, but using your business as a platform to make a difference is what builds awareness.”

Eliminating environmentally threatening factors, and looking for modern alternatives is no easy task, as we’ve seen with various other companies and brands.

Finding A Parallel

The need to do better has been a major opportunity missed by many.

We can’t overlook eco-efforts pushed by governments and major corporations. But for years we’ve been sold lies about their green initiatives, and the scale of their impact on the environment.

It’s become clear that doing better has been left to smaller, and more innovative thinkers. Pushing for more education, and understanding around how we can still make use of natural ingredients and organic elements in our everyday lives, without it being harmful towards our personal care, and nature.

The Takeaway

Catherine Farrant is one of a small number of entrepreneurs who understand the need for improved living. Taking care of our bodies physically and mentally has become a challenging task in the digitized and modern world, as we’re constantly on the prowl for better, smarter, and more convenience.

But have we missed the point while pursuing our digital dream? Or are we reaching a point of no return? It’s hard-hitting questions such as these that have been left unanswered.

Entrepreneurs are now looking for better meaning, and balance, creating and modifying normative standards, building new ways for consumers to be connected with their health and that of their environment.