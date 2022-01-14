ETF Market Outlook & Picks for 2022

- Zacks

(1:00) - 2022 Market Outlook: How Should Investors Position Their Portfolios?

(10:45) - Will We Get To See A Spot Bitcoin ETF This Year?

(15:00) - Top ETF Picks For 2022: Where Should Investors Be Looking

(22:30) - Will The Bull Market Stay Alive?

(25:10) - How Does Astoria Structure The Top Ten ETF Report?

(30:45) - AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF: PPI

(36:40) - Will Oil Continue To Go Up In Price: MLP vs Oil ETFs

(42:00) - Which Sectors Will Perform The Best In 2022?

(47:15) - BLOK, Fixed Income and International ETFs: Understanding How They Could Fit Into Your Portfolio

(54:30) - Breaking Down 2021’s Top Ten Picks

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, we discuss the market outlook and ETF picks for 2022. In the first part, I am joined by Todd Rosenbluth, Head of ETF & Mutual Fund Research at CFRA, and my second guest is John Davi, Founder & CEO of Astoria Portfolio Advisors.

2021 was a great year for the stock market and the ETF industry. Major indexes posted double-digit gains for the third consecutive year, thanks to the ultra-accommodative monetary policy and a massive fiscal stimulus.

Stocks are off to a rough start this year as investors are concerned about Inflation, rising rates, Fed and Covid. What can they expect from 2022 and how should they position their portfolios?

2021 was a great year for the ETF industry with record inflows and a record number of ETF launches. Will this trend continue in 2022?

Todd’s top ETF picks for the year include the Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF PAVE, the Fidelity Quality Factor ETF FQAL, the FlexShares Morningstar U.S. Market Factor Tilt Index Fund TILT and the iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF LQDH.

Astoria is an investment management firm that specializes in ETF managed portfolios. They recently released their 10 ETFs for 2022 report, which recommends increasing exposure to ETF areas like inflation protection, dividend income, homebuilding, blockchain and defensive equity.

John’s picks for 2022 include the AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF PPI, the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF SDY, the Invesco KBW Bank ETF KBWB and the iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF USMV.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

