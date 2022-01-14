Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

ETF Market Outlook & Picks for 2022

We discuss the market outlook and investing ideas for 2022.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

- Zacks
  • (1:00) - 2022 Market Outlook: How Should Investors Position Their Portfolios?
  • (10:45) - Will We Get To See A Spot Bitcoin ETF This Year?
  • (15:00) - Top ETF Picks For 2022: Where Should Investors Be Looking
  • (22:30) - Will The Bull Market Stay Alive?
  • (25:10) - How Does Astoria Structure The Top Ten ETF Report?
  • (30:45) - AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF: PPI
  • (36:40) - Will Oil Continue To Go Up In Price: MLP vs Oil ETFs
  • (42:00) - Which Sectors Will Perform The Best In 2022?
  • (47:15) - BLOK, Fixed Income and International ETFs: Understanding How They Could Fit Into Your Portfolio
  • (54:30) - Breaking Down 2021’s Top Ten Picks
  •             Podcast@Zacks.com

 

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, we discuss the market outlook and ETF picks for 2022. In the first part, I am joined by Todd Rosenbluth, Head of ETF & Mutual Fund Research at CFRA, and my second guest is John Davi, Founder & CEO of Astoria Portfolio Advisors.

2021 was a great year for the stock market and the ETF industry. Major indexes posted double-digit gains for the third consecutive year, thanks to the ultra-accommodative monetary policy and a massive fiscal stimulus.

Stocks are off to a rough start this year as investors are concerned about Inflation, rising rates, Fed and Covid. What can they expect from 2022 and how should they position their portfolios?

2021 was a great year for the ETF industry with record inflows and a record number of ETF launches. Will this trend continue in 2022?

Todd’s top ETF picks for the year include the Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF PAVE, the Fidelity Quality Factor ETF FQAL, the FlexShares Morningstar U.S. Market Factor Tilt Index Fund TILT and the iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF LQDH.

Astoria is an investment management firm that specializes in ETF managed portfolios. They recently released their 10 ETFs for 2022 report, which recommends increasing exposure to ETF areas like inflation protection, dividend income, homebuilding, blockchain and defensive equity.

John’s picks for 2022 include the AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF PPI, the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF SDY, the Invesco KBW Bank ETF KBWB and the iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF USMV.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of the ETF Spotlight and remember to subscribe! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.



Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY): ETF Research Reports

 

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB): ETF Research Reports

 

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV): ETF Research Reports

 

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL): ETF Research Reports

 

FlexShares Morningstar U.S. Market Factor Tilt ETF (TILT): ETF Research Reports

 

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE): ETF Research Reports

 

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH): ETF Research Reports

 

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI): ETF Research Reports

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) Hits a 52-Week High

Finance

Volatility Playbook: 3 Stock Picks for Conservative Investors

Sean Sechler

Stocks

Banks Provide Mixed Start to Q4 Earnings Season

Sheraz Mian

Read More

Latest on United States

Accounting Skills

Get a Jump on Tax Season by Learning Accounting Skills

Entrepreneur Store
Workplace Diversity

How a Diverse Team Brings More Creativity and Engagement to Your Business

Eric 'ERock' Christopher
Personal Growth

Embrace the Unknown to Transform Your Life

Grace Kim

Grace Kim

Read More