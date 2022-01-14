Twilio (TWLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Twilio (TWLO) closed the most recent trading day at $215.16, moving -0.92% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.42%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 16.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22% in that time.

Twilio will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 9, 2022. On that day, Twilio is projected to report earnings of -$0.23 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 675%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $768.89 million, up 40.29% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Twilio is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

