FNF Group (FNF) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FNF Group (FNF) closed at $55.87, marking a +0.02% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.42%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of title insurance and mortgage services had gained 9.68% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 5.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FNF Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.51, down 24.88% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.29 billion, down 12.76% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FNF Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FNF Group is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, FNF Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.47. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.01.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

