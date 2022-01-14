Funko-A (FNKO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Funko-A (FNKO) closed at $17.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.39% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.42%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.49% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Funko-A as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Funko-A is projected to report earnings of $0.23 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $274.34 million, up 21.12% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Funko-A. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.71% higher within the past month. Funko-A is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Funko-A is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.49, which means Funko-A is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that FNKO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Consumer Products - Discretionary was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.62 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

