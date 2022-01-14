Garmin (GRMN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Garmin (GRMN) closed the most recent trading day at $132.38, moving +0.17% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.42%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the maker of personal navigation devices had lost 1.59% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.11% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.22% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Garmin as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.41, down 18.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.37 billion, up 1.01% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Garmin. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.93% higher within the past month. Garmin is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Garmin is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.08, so we one might conclude that Garmin is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that GRMN currently has a PEG ratio of 3.1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Miscellaneous Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.87 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

