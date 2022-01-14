Tyson Foods (TSN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $93.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.59% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.42%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the meat producer had gained 8.13% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tyson Foods as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 7, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post earnings of $1.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.06%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.98 billion, up 14.56% from the year-ago period.

TSN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.19 per share and revenue of $50.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13.16% and +7.47%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Tyson Foods is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Tyson Foods is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.96. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.

It is also worth noting that TSN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TSN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

