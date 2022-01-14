Materialise (MTLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Materialise (MTLS) closed the most recent trading day at $20.70, moving +0.68% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.42%.

Coming into today, shares of the 3D printing software and medical and industrial products company had lost 8.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.22%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Materialise as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $60.92 million, up 9.58% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Materialise should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Materialise is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Materialise is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 88.11. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 54.25.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

