Stream On: Honor 50

It's packed with powerful features for creators such as a quad camera setup, six multi-video modes that provide easy-to-use settings to shoot and edit in different scenarios, as well as story templates for different styles of videos.

Vloggers can expect to soar to new heights with the new Honor 50 smartphone.

Honor

You can can simultaneously shoot and switch between front to rear recording, dual-view recording (front/rear), picture in picture, fast-motion recording, slow-motion recording, and single- to dual-view recording modes.

Source: Honor

The handset comes with a 4300mAh battery that delivers 10 hours and 36 minutes of internet browsing time, 15 hours and 45 minutes of video playback, with a total endurance of 95 hours. Add in its 6X zoom, and you’ll be inching to start vlogging immediately- no time like the present, after all! 

Tamara Clarke

Written By

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

