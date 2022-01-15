Stream On: Honor 50

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Vloggers can expect to soar to new heights with the new Honor 50 smartphone.

Honor

It’s packed with powerful features for creators such as a quad camera setup, six multi-video modes that provide easy-to-use settings to shoot and edit in different scenarios, as well as story templates for different styles of videos.

You can can simultaneously shoot and switch between front to rear recording, dual-view recording (front/rear), picture in picture, fast-motion recording, slow-motion recording, and single- to dual-view recording modes.

Source: Honor

The handset comes with a 4300mAh battery that delivers 10 hours and 36 minutes of internet browsing time, 15 hours and 45 minutes of video playback, with a total endurance of 95 hours. Add in its 6X zoom, and you’ll be inching to start vlogging immediately- no time like the present, after all!

