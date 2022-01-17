New Strong Buy Stocks for January 17th
AXS, BAX, F, UNFI, and BRDG have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on January 17, 2022.
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Axis Capital Holdings AXS: This Bermuda-based holding company for the AXIS group of companies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
Axis Capital Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote
Baxter International BAX: This global medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Baxter International Inc. Price and Consensus
Baxter International Inc. price-consensus-chart | Baxter International Inc. Quote
Ford Motor F: This company that manufactures, markets and services cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Ford Motor Company Price and Consensus
Ford Motor Company price-consensus-chart | Ford Motor Company Quote
United Natural Foods UNFI: This leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty food and non-food products in the U.S. and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
United Natural Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
United Natural Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote
Bridge Investment Group BRDG: This vertically integrated real estate investment manager has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
