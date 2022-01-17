New Strong Buy Stocks for January 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Axis Capital Holdings AXS: This Bermuda-based holding company for the AXIS group of companies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Baxter International BAX: This global medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Ford Motor F: This company that manufactures, markets and services cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

United Natural Foods UNFI: This leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty food and non-food products in the U.S. and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Bridge Investment Group BRDG: This vertically integrated real estate investment manager has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

