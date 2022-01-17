Zacks.com featured highlights include: RentACenter, U.S. Physical Therapy, Cellectar Biosciences, Toro and Zymeworks

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 17, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are RentACenter RCII, U.S. Physical Therapy USPH, Cellectar Biosciences CLRB, Toro TTC and Zymeworks ZYME.

Ride on Rising P/E Investing with These 5 Top-Ranked Stocks

Generally, investors love stocks with a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. The perception is that the lower the P/E, the higher will be the value of the stock. The simple logic that a stock’s current market price does not justify (is not equivalent to) its higher earnings and therefore has room to run is behind investors’ inclination toward low P/E stocks.

But stocks with a rising P/E can be equally worth buying. RentACenter,U.S. Physical Therapy, Cellectar Biosciences,Toro and Zymeworks are examples of such stocks.

Why Rising P/E a Valuable Tool?

Investors should note that stock price moves in tandem with earnings performance. If earnings come in stronger, the price of a stock shoots up. Solid quarterly earnings and the forward guidance boost earnings forecasts, leading to stronger demand for the stock and an uptrend in its price.

So, if the price is rising steadily, it means that investors are assured of the stock’s fundamental strength and expect some strong positives out of it. Suppose an investor wants to buy a stock with a P/E ratio of 30, it means that he is willing to shell out $30 for only $1 worth of earnings. This is because the investor expects earnings of the company to rise at a faster pace in the future on the back of strong fundamentals.

Also, studies have revealed that stocks have seen their P/E ratios jump over 100% from their breakout point in the cycle. So, if you can pick stocks early in their breakout cycle, you can end up seeing considerable gains.

