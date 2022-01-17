Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:

Zacks

Pfizer PFE: This company that manufactures and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Pfizer has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 1.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Macy's M: This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Accenture ACN: This consulting services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Accenture has a PEG ratio of 0.94 compared with 1.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

