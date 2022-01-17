Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 17th

PFE, M, and ACN made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on January 17, 2022

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:

- Zacks

Pfizer PFE: This company that manufactures and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Pfizer has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 1.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Macy's M: This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Accenture ACN: This consulting services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Accenture has a PEG ratio of 0.94 compared with 1.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



