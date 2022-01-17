Are These Retail-Wholesale Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is The Buckle (BKE). BKE is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.81, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.98. Over the past 52 weeks, BKE's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.83 and as low as 7.81, with a median of 11.77.

Another notable valuation metric for BKE is its P/B ratio of 3.56. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.15. Over the past 12 months, BKE's P/B has been as high as 5.67 and as low as 3.56, with a median of 4.68.

Investors could also keep in mind Zumiez (ZUMZ), an Retail - Apparel and Shoes stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Zumiez sports a P/B ratio of 1.90 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 4.15. In the past 52 weeks, ZUMZ's P/B has been as high as 2.36, as low as 1.63, with a median of 2.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that The Buckle and Zumiez are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BKE and ZUMZ feels like a great value stock at the moment.

