Easy on the Eyes

Sick of squinting at those tiny screens?

July 1, 2001 1 min read

This story appears in the July 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

What's the number-one gripe among mobile phone users? That the screens are impossible to read under all but the most ideal conditions. But hold on. A new generation of cell phones coming down the pike promises to change everything.

Think color, says Barry Young, an analyst with DisplaySearch, an Austin, Texas, think tank that tracks the screen industry. "Incumbent display-makers know they have problems, and they're working to introduce improvements." The wildly popular NTT DoCoMo phones-which offer vivid colors-are already in the hands of some 20 million intensely loyal users in Japan.

"There is no questioning this: In the U.S., phone displays are moving into color, and they will get larger," says Young. "That will enable richer content to be delivered over phones."

Robert McGarvey is the author of How to Dotcom(Entrepreneur Press).