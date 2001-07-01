Easy on the Eyes

Sick of squinting at those tiny screens?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the July 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

What's the number-one gripe among mobile phone users? That the screens are impossible to read under all but the most ideal conditions. But hold on. A new generation of cell phones coming down the pike promises to change everything.

Think color, says Barry Young, an analyst with DisplaySearch, an Austin, Texas, think tank that tracks the screen industry. "Incumbent display-makers know they have problems, and they're working to introduce improvements." The wildly popular NTT DoCoMo phones-which offer vivid colors-are already in the hands of some 20 million intensely loyal users in Japan.

"There is no questioning this: In the U.S., phone displays are moving into color, and they will get larger," says Young. "That will enable richer content to be delivered over phones."

Robert McGarvey is the author of How to Dotcom(Entrepreneur Press).

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market