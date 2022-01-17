Reasons to Hold on to Montrose Environmental (MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. MEG has had an impressive run on the bourse over the past year. The stock returned 34.1% over the past year against 8.2% decline of the industry it belongs to.

The company has an impressive Growth Score of A. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

Factors That Auger Well

This environmental services company is benefiting from robust organic growth across service lines, especially those focused on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances treatment, greenhouse gas measurement and mitigation, and renewable energy.

The recent acquisitions of Vista, SensibleIoT, MSE and ECI are all accretive, with Montrose witnessing cross-selling success in several areas. The acquisition of Horizon Water and Environmentlast month is expected to expand the company’s water resource knowledge and ecosystem offering in California.

Some Risks

Montrose has more long-term debt outstanding than cash. Cash and cash equivalent balance at the end of third-quarter 2021 was $16 million compared with the long-term debt level of $210 million. Montrose’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the quarter stood at 1.21, which is well below the reading of 1.64 at the end of the second quarter.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Montrose currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

