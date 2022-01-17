3 Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds for a Steady Portfolio

Founded in 1947, Franklin Templeton Investments prides itself in offering "exceptional asset management" to its clients in more than 165 nations. It has offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals.

- Zacks

With around $1.58 trillion assets under management as of the end of December 2021, Franklin Templeton Investments is a well-known global investment management firm. The company offers investment management strategies and integrated risk management solutions to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts and partnerships.

Below we share with you three best-ranked Franklin Templeton mutual funds, viz., Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund Class A FKRCX, Franklin DynaTech Fund Advisor Class FDYZX and Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund Class A FRSGX.

Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of all Franklin Templeton mutual funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund Class A aims for capital growth. FKRCX normally invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies that operate in the area of gold and precious metals. It may invest in companies located anywhere in the world and predominantly in non-U.S. companies.

Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund Class A is a non-diversified fund that invests in companies of all market capitalizations and has returned 27.9% in the past three years. As of the end of November 2021, FKRCX held 143 issues, with 5.1% of its assets invested in Endeavour Mining PLC.

Franklin DynaTech Fund Advisor Class aims for capital appreciation. FDYZX invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of companies that the fund manager believes are leaders in innovation, take advantage of new technologies, have superior management, and benefit from new industry conditions in the dynamically changing global economy.

Franklin DynaTech Fund Advisor Class has three-year annualized returns of 34.6%. FDYZX has an expense ratio of 0.60% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund Class A aims for long-term capital growth. FRSGX invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of small-capitalization and mid-capitalization companies. FRSGX’s managers choose companies from a range of sectors that include information technology, consumer discretionary, industrials and healthcare.

Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund Class A has returned 31.2% in the past three years. Michael McCarthy has been one of the fund managers of FRSGX since 1993.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Franklin Templeton mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Get Your Free (FKRCX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (FDYZX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (FRSGX): Fund Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report