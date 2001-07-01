Tech Buzz 7/01

Congressional bills that could affect your business, dial-up modems and more

Don't Touch That Dial-Up

The dial-up modem isn't ready for the tech graveyard just yet. The recently introduced V.92 standard is poised to up the ante for what a dial-up can do. What you get are shorter connection times, the ability to answer phone calls while remaining connected, and upload speeds of up to 48Kbps (compared to 31.2Kbps for the older V.90 standard). U.S. Robotics was the first out of the gate with V.92 external modems in March.

I Can Do Without ICANN

211 million

people worldwide accessed the Net from their homes in March, a 4 percent increase from February.

Tired of waiting for ICANN to get around to adding .inc or .shop to the list of official top-level domain suffixes? For $25 per year, you can go ahead and snag .inc, .shop, .law, .med, .travel, .kids and so on from New.net. The renegade registrar is the most well-backed and well-connected of several companies attempting to trump ICANN by offering their own domain suffixes.

The catch is that the new top-level domains aren't part of the official Web "address book" maintained by ICANN-they can't be accessed without first making some small alterations to Web servers or individual PCs. But major ISPs like Earthlink, Excite@Home and NetZero are currently on board with New.net , and their customers can view the new domain sites without altering settings. Still, New.net faces a steep uphill battle to reach the entire Web community.

Entrepreneurs interested in hedging their bets and protecting their name online might consider registering in some of the new suffixes. But you wouldn't want to use them for your main Web address. Still, if any breakaway registrar can rattle ICANN, it's New.net.

USB Set Free

USB is about to expand its repertoire. A new standard, dubbed USB On-the-Go, will bring the convenience of USB to gadgets everywhere without requiring a PC to act as an intermediary. Imagine hooking your digital camera directly to your printer via USB and printing your latest photos. Although still in development, expect the new technology to reach the market within a year in PDAs, mobile phones, digital cameras and other devices. Keep up with the latest happenings at www.usbonthego.com .

PDA or Paper Organizer?

Name And Age: Alonzo L. Washington, 33

Title: CEO

Company: Omega7 Toys and Comics Inc., a manufacturer of African American comic books and toys in Kansas City, Kansas

"I'm an artist and a writer. I organize better on paper. I've had to learn how to translate my artwork to the computer world, but I'm not ready to let computers change the way I organize. I guess I'm old-fashioned."

Name And Age: Eric Bonjour, 42

Title: Co-founder and CEO

Company: Astrocenter.com , a San Francisco dotcom that offers personalized daily horoscopes

"I like the fact that with a PDA, I can connect in real time. It's also a natural way for me to back up my computer information. The PDA is convenient and easy to use anywhere. I use it to organize my e-mail messages, contacts and tasks list."