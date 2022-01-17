Bassett (BSET) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated’s BSET fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings and revenues are expected to have decreased on a year-over-year basis, thanks to raw material shortages, escalating labor and commodity costs, severely compromised logistic capabilities, and increasing COVID-19 OMICRON variant threat.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate but increased 40.9% from the year-ago quarter. Net sales topped the consensus mark by 5.7% and increased 29.9% from the prior-year level.

Its earnings surpassed the consensus mark in each of the trailing six quarters.

- Zacks

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bassett’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings has declined 6.3% to 45 cents per share over the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates a 30.8% decline from the year-ago earnings of 65 cents per share. The consensus mark for revenues is $115.43 million, suggesting 2.5% year-over-year fall.

Factors to Note

Bassett’s business is expected to have witnessed lackluster sales performance in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 owing to existing supply-related issues, inflationary pressure and risk of the new COVID-19 variant. Although the company introduced four regular price increases during the fiscal year to avoid the increased cost of raw materials and freight, supplier-related price escalation is putting pressure on the bottom line.

Nonetheless, BSET has been investing in upgrades to the plant and equipment in its manufacturing footprint to provide a better work environment for the associates and improve efficiency. The company has been formulating a new warehousing and logistics architecture that will help improve services. Also, its digital transformation program and in-store retail experience have been encouraging.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Furniture and accessories sales (accounting for 88.2% of total third-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues) is pegged at $109 million, indicating an increase of 3.8% from $105 million in the year-ago period.

The consensus estimate for sales from Logistical services (11.8%) is pegged at $13.69 million, indicating 5.4% growth from the prior-year quarter.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Bassett this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is -21.35%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Leggett currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

