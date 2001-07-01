Cool Clicks 7/01
Portrait of a killer commute: Don't hit the road without first logging on to wiredcommute. Here, you can find out ahead of time how clogged the local freeways are and even view the congestion via strategically placed webcams. Even more convenient, you can get driving directions to important meetings, check parking availability and make parking reservations. The site, which is easy to navigate, also allows you to pay parking bills and tickets online. Reports are available for selected cities (including Chicago, Los Angeles and New York) across the United States.
Give 'em some leads: When your business makes headlines, you get more than free advertising-you also earn the credibility needed to win investors and customers. To ease the info-gathering process for busy reporters, launch a virtual press room on your site. It should be accessible via the main scroll and navigation bars. Always include press releases and previously published articles, and display media contact information on every page in a large, legible font. Another tip: Reply to media inquiries promptly to accommodate tight deadlines. Check out Media Relations Central or PressRelease.com for more information.