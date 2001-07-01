Cool Clicks 7/01

Check your commute before you hit the road and launching a virtual press room

July 1, 2001 1 min read

Portrait of a killer commute: Don't hit the road without first logging on to wiredcommute. Here, you can find out ahead of time how clogged the local freeways are and even view the congestion via strategically placed webcams. Even more convenient, you can get driving directions to important meetings, check parking availability and make parking reservations. The site, which is easy to navigate, also allows you to pay parking bills and tickets online. Reports are available for selected cities (including Chicago, Los Angeles and New York) across the United States.