The Andersons (ANDE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The Andersons (ANDE) closed the most recent trading day at $39.28, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.81%.

Coming into today, shares of the agriculture company had gained 4.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 7.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.64%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The Andersons as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, down 1.69% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.63 billion, up 3.27% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Andersons should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. The Andersons is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, The Andersons is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.15. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.56.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

