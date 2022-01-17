Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) closed at $16.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.81%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the investment company had gained 1.75% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.21% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Horizon Technology Finance as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, up 57.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.2 million, up 41.05% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Horizon Technology Finance should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Horizon Technology Finance currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Horizon Technology Finance has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.92 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.39, which means Horizon Technology Finance is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.