Hot Disks 7/01

Reviews of E-mail Gatekeeper, Outlook Mobile Manager and RealBridge 3.0

July 1, 2001 1 min read

Kills Bugs Dead

A new way to protect your fragile Network against viruses.

Sure, plenty of products out there claim they can stop viruses. But E-mail Gatekeeper promises to change the way you do it.

The company's virus-protection system eliminates the dangers of viruses by rendering them harmless. The software sits on its own server, inside your company's firewall. By converting unauthorized attachment formats to PDF documents, it prevents executable code (which a virus needs) from running. Should the attachment be authenticated, you can then receive it in its original format.

E-mail Gatekeeper costs approximately $10,000 to install, with a per-user charge of $18 to $20 per year.

New Releases

High priority: Outlook Mobile Manager, new from Microsoft, automatically forwards urgent e-mails to any wireless device. Artificial intelligence helps it learn which messages to forward in the future. Download the free beta version at www.microsoft.com/office/outlook/mobile.