Hot Disks 7/01

Reviews of E-mail Gatekeeper, Outlook Mobile Manager and RealBridge 3.0
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the July 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Kills Bugs Dead
A new way to protect your fragile Network against viruses.

Sure, plenty of products out there claim they can stop viruses. But E-mail Gatekeeper promises to change the way you do it.

The company's virus-protection system eliminates the dangers of viruses by rendering them harmless. The software sits on its own server, inside your company's firewall. By converting unauthorized attachment formats to PDF documents, it prevents executable code (which a virus needs) from running. Should the attachment be authenticated, you can then receive it in its original format.

E-mail Gatekeeper costs approximately $10,000 to install, with a per-user charge of $18 to $20 per year.

New Releases

High priority: Outlook Mobile Manager, new from Microsoft, automatically forwards urgent e-mails to any wireless device. Artificial intelligence helps it learn which messages to forward in the future. Download the free beta version at www.microsoft.com/office/outlook/mobile.

Keep it simple: End spreadsheet nightmares with RealBridge 3.0, a model management tool from Insight Associates. It allows users to turn their spreadsheets into an application without hard-coded links, macros or query-language skills. Prices depend on configuration and vary widely.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market