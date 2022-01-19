This All-in-One Platform Lets Investors Own Shares of Single Family Rental Properties

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When Roofstock launched in 2015 it was with one simple goal: to make investing in single family rental properties “radically simple.” The result was a one-stop source for researching and buying properties online with ease, and for finding and connecting with property management partners.

Unsplash.com

Their new entry to the Single Family Rentals (SFR) market is called Roofstock One. This new product is an all-new way to invest in single-family rental real estate, the cmpany says. If real estate investing is something you’re interested in, Roofstock One makes it immediately possible.

A look at the Sinle Family Rental Market.

Let’s take a step back and look at the Single Family Rental property market itself. What we’re talking about here are not big apartment buildings but rather detached, single family homes, mostly in suburban areas. These properties appeal not to transient renters who are passing through but to families looking for stability. This means tenants in SFRs tend to be there for the longer term and are more likely to take better care of the property.

Research shows that the Millennial generation is more likely to rent a home than to buy one. Right now there are 16 million SFR units in the U.S., worth an estimated $3 trillion. This is an exciting, huge, and reliably stable market (people will always need somewhere to live!) that is available to investors. But how do you get in? And how do you get in if you live in a part of the country where the housing market is out of control? And how can you invest when you don’t have the nest egg to buy an entire property? Enter Roofstock One.

Say hello to Roofstock One.

Historically, there have been many barriers to entry in the SFR market. The cost of buying a property can be steep, the tax burden can be heavy and complicated, and maintaining the property — as well as dealing with tenant issues and filling vacancies — can make what should be a passive income generator into something requiring a great bit of active work.

But with Roofstock One there is now an efficient alternative to direct investing (avoiding the need to be on title, secure a mortgage, deal with agents, supervise rehabilitation teams and property managers, and handle ownership and tenancy issues). Roofstock One investors buy shares in existing properties in the Roofstock system — rather than spend $100,000 on a property, with Roofstock One you can buy a $10,000 share of that property. This means that if you had $100,000 to invest you could spread it across 10 markets, diversifying your investment portfolio geographically and giving you more flexibility in pursuing your investment goals.

Meeting your investment goals is what Roofstock One is all about. With an investment as low as $5,000 you can get into real estate using Roofstock One’s transparent and innovative rental investment platform. Choose the regions and cities you want to invest in, keep track of the properties underlying your investment, receive distributions based on current rental yield with potential for appreciation, and simplify your tax filing with a 1099-DIV as opposed to dealing with complex, onerous federal and state K-1s. The process is as easy as online shopping, and the rewards can be much greater, the company says.

After closing, Roofstock’s expert team handles the taxes, insurance, and related HOA fees and makes sure the underlying properties are maintained. You can track your portfolio’s economic performance and reap the benefits of SFR investment while the burden of active property management is off your shoulders. Finally, the ideal of real estate investing is realized: an opportunity for passive income with potential long-term growth from home price appreciation. Roofstock One is real estate investing that lets you relax.