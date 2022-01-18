Dozee Raises INR 71 Crore

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dozee, a pioneer in contactless remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions, has raised INR 71 crore in an additional funding round led by Doordash’s Gokul Rajaram. The round also saw participation from existing investors Prime Venture Partners, 3one4 Capital, YourNest and other angel investors.

With this fresh funding, Dozee plans to solidify its leadership position in delivering connected HDUs with centralized patient monitoring and make critical care more easily accessible and available in Indian hospitals. The company will also use the funds to launch new products, continue with R&D and expand globally. Dozee has set an audacious goal of partnering with over 1,000 hospitals across India to help them upgrade critical care infrastructure through remote patient monitoring. It plans to install more than 50,000 step-down ICU beds with its contactless sensor and set-up 24x7 central monitoring cells in these hospitals, enabling them to quickly augment the much required HDUs and ICUs, said a statement.

“Dozee is on a mission to revolutionize healthcare, using unique technology to make remote monitoring more scalable, economical and accessible. I’m excited to support the Dozee team on their journey to transform healthcare and build a defining global health-tech company,” said Gokul Rajaram of Doordash

“We are thrilled to have Gokul Rajaram on our board as we reimagine critical healthcare delivery making it more accessible and affordable. Gokul brings in immense energy and experience of building world-class companies. He is an amazing thinker and brings a global perspective. Dozee has seen incredible growth in the last couple of years, but we have just started our growth journey and there is a lot more to be done in the coming years. We are looking forward to exciting times as we take remote patient monitoring to every nook and corner of the country,” said Mudit Dandwate, CEO and co-founder of Dozee.