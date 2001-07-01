Gear 7/01
This story appears in the July 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »
Visor Edge
- Handspring
- (888) 565-9393
- www.handspring.com
- Street price: $399
Stay on top of appointments with the Visor Edge from Handspring. Featuring a way sleek metal casing, this compact Palm OS organizer offers a 16-shade monochrome display and a rechargeable battery that operates for weeks on a single charge. Thanks to a Springboard slot, the Visor Edge is fully expandable, and its thin physique belies its 8MB RAM and 33MHz processor.
Pocket Printer
A6
- SiPix
- (888) 866-1678
- www.sipix.com
- Street price: $149
Print while on the go with the Pocket Printer A6 from SiPix. Forget about messy ink cartridges and ribbons-thermal technology is used to print out 400 dpi documents at a width of 4 1/8 inches. You can even print wirelessly, although a serial port and a cable are included. The Pocket Printer supports any device that runs Palm OS 3.0 and above, or mobile PCs with Windows 2000/Me/98.