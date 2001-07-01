Staying organized with the Palm OS and pint-sized printers

July 1, 2001 1 min read

This story appears in the July 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Visor Edge



Handspring



(888) 565-9393



www.handspring.com



Street price: $399

Stay on top of appointments with the Visor Edge from Handspring. Featuring a way sleek metal casing, this compact Palm OS organizer offers a 16-shade monochrome display and a rechargeable battery that operates for weeks on a single charge. Thanks to a Springboard slot, the Visor Edge is fully expandable, and its thin physique belies its 8MB RAM and 33MHz processor.

Pocket Printer A6



SiPix



(888) 866-1678



www.sipix.com



Street price: $149

Print while on the go with the Pocket Printer A6 from SiPix. Forget about messy ink cartridges and ribbons-thermal technology is used to print out 400 dpi documents at a width of 4 1/8 inches. You can even print wirelessly, although a serial port and a cable are included. The Pocket Printer supports any device that runs Palm OS 3.0 and above, or mobile PCs with Windows 2000/Me/98.