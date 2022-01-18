Tesla (TSLA) Deploys FSD Beta V10.9, Plans Expansion in Canada

Tesla TSLA recently began rolling out a new version of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software – version 10.9 – featuring a number of incremental changes to enhance its real-world performance substantially.

The electric vehicle (EV) giant has been gradually pushing out its advanced driver assistance system called FSD Beta for more than a year, which is currently being tested by a fleet of Tesla owners. This self-driving software enables the vehicle to drive autonomously to a destination entered in the car’s navigation system but the driver needs to be attentive at all times. Thus, it is still considered a level two driver-assist system. Nonetheless, Tesla claims that since the FSD Beta program was launched in October 2020, there has not been a single accident or injury involving the advanced driver-assist system to date.

Let’s take a look at what’s new in FSD Beta V10.9:

The release notes for the latest V10.9 suggest that Tesla has been working diligently to make FSD Beta act more like a human driver. Moreover, FSD Beta V10.9 will give users access to the long-awaited navigation map update with its recent patch. These updated maps will boost Tesla’s user experience during trips.

The V10.9 update will improve intersection extents and right of way assignment by upgrading the modeling of intersection areas. The update will also give access to updated generalized static object networks by using 10-bit photon count streams rather than 8-bit ISP tone-mapped images. Further, the overall recall will be improved by 3.9% and precision by 1.7%.

Among other updates, particularly appealing are the references to more natural and unprotected left turns, which should increase the system’s safety. Other interesting updates include advanced lane preference and topology estimation as well as better short deadline lane changes. Also, the FSD system will now feature “calmer” launches when there are imminent slowdowns ahead, which should make the drive smoother than before.

V10.9 appears to be a more modest update than the previous ones based on the magnitude of improvements. Still, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has stated that a bigger update (version 11) is likely to be pushed out in the upcoming month.

In recent posts on Twitter, Musk revealed that FSD Beta will also be launched in Canada over the next two to four weeks. This will mark the company’s first official expansion of the FSD Beta to customers outside of the United States.

