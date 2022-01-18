New Strong Sell Stocks for January 18th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

GDS Holdings GDS provides information technology service. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 26% downward over the last 60 days.

Greenlane Holdings GNLN is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Mesa Air Group MESA provides airlines services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 90.8% downward over the last 60 days.

