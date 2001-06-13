Where To Find Angel Investors

Online is a good place to start.

June 13, 2001 1 min read

Looking for angels? Now there's a simple way for them to find you-online. The Angel Capital Electronic Network (ACE-Net), launched by the Small Business Administration, helps accredited angel investors find entrepreneurs in need of capital.

Angels can access ACE-Net's online listings of entrepreneurial companies using a search engine that lets them find out a company's product or service, financing desired and other criteria. Angels can also place search criteria on the network and get e-mailed whenever a company meeting those criteria appears on the network.

Access is limited to accredited investors-those who have a net income in excess of $200,000 and who meet other criteria. Entrepreneurs must also meet certain criteria to be listed. For more information, visit www.sbaonline.sba.gov or http://ace-net.sr.unh.edu/pub , or contact the SBA's Office Advocacy at (202) 205-6533.

